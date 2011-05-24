Carlos Slim Sets Up Shop on 56th Street

Carlos Slim has a thing for New York properties, from fancy mansions to middling office buildings–even a publication or two will do. With all that, you’d think the guy would need a base of operations here. And now he has one.

The big Mr. Slim just paid $15.5 million for the Felissimo townhouse at 10 West 56th Street, according to the Post‘s Steve Cuozzo. According to Faith Hope Consolo’s Douglas Elliman listing, the limestone manse holds a total of 16,000 square feet, much of it configured for commercial space, exactly what the Post says the Mexican magnate has in mind. Design showroom Felissimo currently calls the first two floors home.

The townhouse was built in 1901 for Frederick C. and Birdsall Otis Edey by Warren and Wetmore, architects of Grand Central Terminal. Edey killed his wife and himself in 1913, so hopefully Mr. Slim’s new offices aren’t haunted. Could be bad for business.

