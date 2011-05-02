Lautenberg questions Pakistan’s commitment to fighting terrorism, role in bin Laden hunt

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the wake of the killing of Osama bin laden, U.S. Sen. Frank R. Lautenberg (D-NJ) is raising questions about Pakistan’s role in possibly shielding him from discovery.

Lautenberg, a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations and vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, said he wants answers on how bin Laden was able to live in Pakistan, not far from the country’s capital and adjacent to a major Pakistani military installation, for years without capture.

Lautenberg today said that he wants more information about Pakistan’s commitment to the fight against terrorism before the country receives up to $3 billion in aid from the United States planned for fiscal year 2012.

Bin Laden, the mastermind behind the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, was tracked down and killed Sunday in a mansion in Pakistan.

“This tremendous milestone in the fight against terrorism also raises serious questions about Pakistan’s commitment to that effort,” Lautenberg said in a release. “The ability of Osama bin Laden to live in a compound so close to Pakistan’s capital is astounding – and we need to understand who knew his location, when they knew it, and whether Pakistani officials were helping to protect him.

“The United States provides billions of dollars in aid to Pakistan. Before we send another dime, we need to know whether Pakistan truly stands with us in the fight against terrorism. Until Congress and the American public are assured that the Pakistani government is not shielding terrorists, financial aid to Pakistan should be suspended.”

For next fiscal year, the president has requested almost $3 billion in foreign assistance for Pakistan, including $1.58 billion in funds for security-related programs and $1.36 billion for economic and humanitarian aid. In addition, Pakistan could receive an additional $1 billion or more from the Department of Defense in Coalition Support Funds to reimburse the Pakistani military.