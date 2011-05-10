May 10th, 2011: Flemington Residents Question New Mayor on Promotion of ‘Pedestrianism’.

Dozens of upset Flemington residents packed the Borough Council meeting in the rural Hunterdon County seat last night to question new Mayor Erica Edwards on her newspaper quote promoting the practice of “Pedestrianism.”

The Mayor’s exact words in a press release at the end of April, (edited here for space, content and news impact) were:

“This borough initiative is aimed at…promoting…’Pedestrianism’.”

However, many residents were very concerned,. Elwood Street resident Michelle Broad agreed, “Are these practioners of ‘Pedestrianism’ here legally, or did they just walk across the border? Are they just walking up and taking jobs from real Americans?”

“Just who are these ‘Pedestrianists’ the Mayor seeks to promote? We can’t have anyone just walking around town,” said Broad Street resident Julie Elwood.

The Mayor agreed this may be a problem she did not forsee, and agreed to table the issue. “This is a slippery slope. Next, you’ll be having thespians walking around town showing their epidermis, or even masticating in public,” said Councilman John Gorman.

