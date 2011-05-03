Elsewhere

On the Market: Bin Laden Won’t Stop WTC Tower 4; Bob Villa’s Penthouse; Banks Ease Up

City still slow on firetrap threat [News]

Savanna wins Kent Swig’s 80 Broad [Post]

Cynical Red Hook artist’s Osama count ends [BK Paper]

Doubts, Bin Laden be damned, WTC Tower 4 just keeps rising [Journal]

Mega BK Heights townhouse asking $14 million [Brownstoner]

Bob Villa’s Madison Square penthouse on the market for $5.7 million [Curbed]

Karsan’s crazy cabs won’t be the winners of Taxi of Tomorrow [Times]

As sales slump, co-ops outpace condos [Real Deal]

Banks loosen lending standards slightly [Crain’s]

The 33 downtown developments that aren’t NYU [Curbed]

Coney Island’s new ScreamZone is a hit–to your wallet! [Post]

New Museum festival encouraging grafitti? [Times]

Florida ponzi schemer’s Beacon Court 2BR wants $5.4 million [Curbed]

SL Green’s bonuses bounce [Crain’s]

