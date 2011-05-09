What Would You Sell to Support Investigative Journalism?

Tonight, former New York City Park Commissioner Henry Stern is hosting a silent auction to raise money to fund six investigative journalism fellowships.

Among the items being sold: a “rare Adlai Stevenson handkerchief” from one of his presidential campaigns in the 1950s — $50; “two rare political pins: George McGovern and Adlai Stevenson” — $50; and “1,000 vintage baseball cards, from 1909-1979 w/ Mickey Mantle” — $500.

An email from Stern says there are also “an array of wonderful historic campaign buttons from the famed collection of Trudy L. Mason.”

The event is at 79 Madison Avenue, tonight at 6:30 p.m. Former Mayor Ed Koch is also expected to attend.