Bucco jumps to an early lead

ROCKAWAY – State Sen. Tony Bucco, (R-25), of Boonton, and his Assembly candidates are pulling out to an early lead against their Republican challengers.

With only three small towns reporting, and including absentee ballots, Bucco leads Wharton Mayor Bill Chegwidden, 817 to 383. Towns reporting include Mount Arlington and Netcong.

Larger towns like Morristown and Washington Township will be better indicators of the race, as will Denville, which is part of a school district where Chegwidden has taught for a decade.

Republican Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr., (R-21), of Westfield, arrived recently to take in results with Bucco and his son, Assemblyman Anthony Bucco. Their other district-mate, Assemblyman Michael Patrick Carroll, is taking in results at Morris County GOP headquarters, according to a source.

Kean, sending congratulations to Berkeley Heights’ Council candidates Bob Woodruff and Jeanne Kingsley over the phone following their win, said the road to regaining the majority in the Senate begins with sending Bucco back to Trenton.

“He’s been a very effective Republican leader of our budget efforts,” Kean told PolitickerNJ. “It’s going to be good to have him back.”