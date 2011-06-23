‘Hollywood Reporter’ Has ‘Idol’ Fascination

The Hollywood Reporter has posted a gallery of its covers since its reinvention as a glossy. Of the thirty covers included, three feature Ryan Seacrest (two of those with his American Idol castmates). One features the cast of the Idol-alike reality show The Voice. Two feature the cast of Glee. In thirty issues, these six represent twenty percent of cover real estate devoted to television shows about singing. (Four covers, of Transformers director Michael Bay, Pirates of the Caribbean star Penélope Cruz, the cast and director of Thor, and The Beaver director Jodie Foster, could be said to be promoting new or upcoming film projects; five were tied to the traditional province of Hollywood trade rags, the Oscars.)
ddaddario@observer.com :: @DPD_