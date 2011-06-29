Roundup: Bloomberg's Budget Passes, Maffei and Johnson Get Jobs [video]

NYC Budget: $66 billion; passed 49-1. [NY1]

NYC Budget: “reduce the number of public school teachers, lay off workers and cut back on caseworkers for the homebound elderly.” [CBS]

NYC Budget: “restores some funding cuts to schools, libraries and social programs as federal and state aid decline and employee salary and benefit obligations rise.” [Henry Goldman / Bloomberg]

Meetings: Quinn, Recchia, Fidler and others met with Yeshiva Leaders. [Yeshiva World News]

Corruption: “The city is taking control of a scandal-plagued payroll project away from outside consultants.” [Ilya Marritz / WNYC]

Employment: More on Craig Johnson going to Bloomberg LP. [Nick Reisman / Capital Tonight]

Employment: Maffei to a lobbying firm and, seemingly, against a 2012 rematch.

Judges: Keith Wrights makes a few. [Celeste Katz / Daily News]

Media: “And then there’s the talk and opinion shows which no one ever pretends are news and factual” says a former Fox employee of his old network. [Keach Hagey / Politico]

Weddings: So far, nobody has asked Sharpton to officiate their gay wedding. [Twitter]