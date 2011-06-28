Roundup: 'Cuomosexual'

2016: “There’s plenty of time for something, anything to go wrong.” [Steve Kornacki / Capital New Yokr]
Traveling: Cuomo and aides will be on the road a lot this summer. [Ken Lovett / Daily News]
Money: Comb through Schedule C, where NYC lawmakers give money to local groups. [Scribd]
Corruption: Accused crook in CityTime scandal can’t afford lawyer. [Bruce Golding / NY Post]
Victory Lap: “Nobody lost hope,” said Quinn. [CNN]
Critic: Every journo obsessively hung on Saland’s words. [Joseph Mercurio / Twitter]
Humor: Praise for Grisanti. [Jon Stewart / Daily Show]
Humor: ‘Cuomosexual’ [Mike Whittemore / Capital Tonight]
Media Critic: Murdoch declines to participate in Bloomberg TV profile. [Dylan Stableford / Yahoo]
Media Bias: Fox vs Comedy Central, Round 548,279. [Daily Show
Depatures: Port Authority spokesman taking a job with Cuomo; Ward to leave? [Celeste Katz / Daily News]
New Job: Michael Lawler is new political director for NYGOP. [Jimmy Vielkind / Times Union]