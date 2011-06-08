Stealthy Stellar, Jason Kottke’s Side Project

For the past several months, uberblogger Jason Kottke has been working on a new site, Stellar.io, a social bookmarking site along the lines of Delicious but with more emphasis on the “reading experience,” a bloggy reverse-chron that reminds us of Tumblr. Sound hazy? He knows. “We’re still figuring that out. Hence the beta/invite business. But at its core, Stellar helps you discover and keep track of your favorite things on the web. If you like dorking around on Twitter or blogs or whatever, you’ll probably enjoy Stellar,” the site says. Regardless, it’s one of the five best things on the internet.

Stellar aggregates bookmarks and favorited items from across services like Twitter, Flickr, Vimeo, and soon Instagram and Mlkshk. A select number of alpha users including Anil Dash and Dennis Crowley and Naveen Selvadurai and John Gruber are playing with the service now, but Mr. Kottke has shut down sign-ups until he clears his several-thousand user long wait list (7,000 people signed up in the first 24 hours).

He’s also working on a “pretty major feature” in terms of changes to the site’s backend. (Stealthy Kottke!) In the meantime, he’s fielding invite requests and bug reports via Twitter.