Stella McCartney Turns Greene

Stella McCartney, the fashion and accessories retailer (and, incidentally, the daughter of some guy named Paul) has signed on to open a new store in the heart of Soho.

The 10-year, 5,200-square-foot lease at 112 Greene Street encompasses the ground floor and lower level, said brokers for Cushman & Wakefield who represented the building’s landlord in the transaction. The store, which was first reported last week in Women’s Wear Daily, will open this fall.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Andrew Kahn and Jonathan Scibilia represented the landlord, a limited liability corporation called 112 Greene Street Partners. Joel Isaacs of Isaacs & Company represented Stella McCartney.

“The ownership is thrilled to welcome Stella McCartney to one of the best retail positions for a fashion brand in SoHo,” said Mr. Kahn, a Cushman senior broker, in a statement. “This block of Greene Street represents one of the strongest retail segments in SoHo with brands that include Ralph Lauren, Apple, Louis Vuitton, Etro and John Varvatos.”

jsederstrom@observer.com

