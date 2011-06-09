Stephen Colbert Lets Makerbot go to his Head

Bre Pettis sat down with the Colbert Nation last night to give the comedian an introduction to the world of 3D printing. The founder and CEO of Brooklyn based Makerbot did a live demo on air.

“This seems to have unbelievable implications,” said Colbert, holding a miniature rendering of his own head. “Right now we rely on the Chinese for our little plastic pieces of crap. Now you don’t have to. Because what’s cheaper than Chinese worker, a robot.”

After ribbing founder Bre Pettis a little, Colbert did ponder some of the more interesting uses of Makerbot. “If something is broken at my house, and someone else has the part 10,000 miles away, they can scan that thing and I can make it here.”