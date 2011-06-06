The View From the Sheraton

Azi Paybarah sends along this picture from the Sheraton ballroom on 53rd Street, where Congressman Anthony Weiner will address the media at 4 p.m.

Azi reports that there are 19 now 24 (and counting) cameras currently in attendance and, as you can see, a crowd of other journalists filling the room.

One interesting note: the press advisory was sent out from a Friends of Weiner email account, not from the Congressman’s government office, and the press conference is in midtown, not as his district office in Queens. Unclear whether that means anything at this point.