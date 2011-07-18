Ag Department to tout Jersey Fresh effort

HAMILTON – Agriculture Secretary Douglas H. Fisher will visit BJ’s Wholesale Club in Hamilton Township in Mercer County at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to celebrate the company’s “Farm to Club” program, which offers produce from New Jersey farmers at the company’s 20 locations in the state.

The Hamilton store is located at 900 Marketplace Blvd.

The company started selling Jersey Fresh products after a pilot Jersey Fresh farmers market at its Manahawkin store last summer was well-received by customers, the Agriculture Department stated.

The Agriculture Department said eating Jersey Fresh fruits and vegetables helps the state economy as well as the environment since the food has a shorter distance to be transported “from farm to fork,’’ as the department phrased it.