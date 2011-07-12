DOC funding can’t win veto override wars

TRENTON – Veto overrides of several other funding eliminations failed today:

SCR203: To restore language concerning reporting of adequacy of general educational programs in the Department of Corrections, failed 24-13.

SCR204: This would have restored language in Department of Corrections on reporting on drug treatment programs’ effectiveness. It failed 24-13.

SCR229: This resolution would have restored $486,000 for Grants to Hispanic Women’s Resource Centers in the Department of Community Affairs.

As has been the case, Sen. Diane Allen continued to withhold votes, and they were recorded as no votes.