Fidler Raises $327K for Unspecified Office [Updated]

What’s he running for?

Lew Fidler raised $327,211 in a newly created state campaign committee, a reader pointed out to me.

The term-limited City Councilman from Brooklyn is considered a likely challenger to the embattled State Senator in his area, Carl Kruger, who is facing charges of corruption. Kruger recently dropped his opposition to same-sex marriage, ingratiating himself, somewhat, to Democratic primary voters.

There was talk that Kruger would resign, but he told the New York Post that he “absolutely” would not. But if he did, Fidler’s money could be used in a special election and make him a clear front-runner for the job.

Update: Fidler sends over this humorous response: “Azi, clearly given the copious sum I have raised, I have my sights set on replacing Governor Cuomo when he succeeds Barack Obama as President of the United States in 2016.”