Grantland Writer Dislikes Grantland’s Sponsor

Writer Chris Jones has gone on record as loving the dining experience at dear, departed Elaine’s — but despite that, he has a sophisticated palate. Yesterday and today, Mr. Jones, of the sportswriting-as-attending-church website Grantland (as well as Esquire, the magazine that once published “Frank Sinatra Has a Cold”) went on a Twitter spree while deciding what to eat for lunch, noting that he had “never been let down by a BLT.” When a follower told him not to patronize Subway for his BLT, he replied, “Why on earth would I ever get one at Subway? God, no.”
Grantland, whose prominent banner ad currently advertises Subway’s special barbeque pulled pork sandwich, is “presented by” the sandwich chain.
