In Bergen, GOP freeholder candidates counter-attack Ganz over pay-to-play ordinance history

Bergen County Republican freeholder candidates Joel Brizzi and Anthony Rottino today went after Freeholder David Ganz, calling him a hypocrite for craving tighter pay to play laws after benefiting from the largesse of “one of the most notorious political fundraising machines in New Jersey history.” A three-term freeholder up for re-election this year, Ganz swung back at the GOP, saying he is, in fact, the proud author of a tough, six-year-old, pay-to-play ordinance.

The flap occurred Wednesday when the Democrat incumbent criticized the new Republican freeholder majority for failing to act quickly enough to pass stringent campaign finance laws.

“Even though he failed in nine years on the freeholder board to make any change whatsoever to the county’s flawed campaign finance regulations,” said Republican operative Thom Ammirato.

The candidates went for a soft underbelly: the crumbled remnants of the Bergen County Democratic Organization once manned by former Chairman Joe Ferriero.

“David Ganz benefitted immensely from the political fundraising system run by Democratic Party boss Joe Ferriero,” said Brizzi, an East Rutherford councilman. “He used hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations every year he ran and never once uttered a word about reform or questioned where the money came from. Now because Mr. Ferriero has been dismissed from the Democratic Party and the Democrats are in the minority and Freeholder Ganz’s fundraising ability is limited, Mr. Ganz suddenly wants others to change the system he created and benefitted from.”

Rottino pointed out that Ganz admits in his official biography that he created the flawed campaign finance reporting system that Republicans said they will change.

“Mr. Ganz takes credit for writing the so-called ethics law requiring disclosure of campaign contributions to county elected officials by prospective county vendors,” said Rottino. “But what Mr. Ganz refuses to admit is that the system he created included a giant loophole that allowed Democrats who controlled county government to take large donations from vendors who donated to the county party and to Democrat political action committees without reporting those donations.”

Ganz stood by his ordinance.

“What they’re saying is completely erroneous,” said the freeholder. “My full and complete campaign disclosure ordinance requires that every person who participates disclose any campaign contributions to elected officials or government officers.”

Ganz’s ordinance pased six years ago.

“The Republicans moved to table further discussion on an ordinance for pay-to-play reform that limits contributions to $300,” he said of the legislation crafted by Freeholder Robert Hermansen and also backed by himself and Freeholder Bernadette McPherson.

Ammirato pointed out that the Record newspaper in a June 18, 2004 editorial criticized Ganz’s “faux reform,” saying the Democrat-controlled freeholder board “adopted a campaign contribution disclosure measure that’s as toothless as an earthworm.”

Former freeholder, now county clerk, Elizabeth “Lisa” Randall attempted in January 2004 to close the disclosure loophole by requiring county vendors to report all campaign donations – not just donations to elected officials – but to the county Democratic and Republican organizations and all PAC’s active in the county.

“Freeholder Ganz and the Democrats created a cynical system that they knew would shield the overwhelming bulk of their contributions since most donations to Democrats during the Ferriero years went, not to individual elected officials, but to party PACs controlled by Democratic Chairman Joe Ferriero,” said Randall.

Brizzi and Rottino said they still support Randall’s attempts to broaden campaign disclosure and believe that full disclosure serves the purposes of reform.

“The issue is about transparency,” said Brizzi. “Freeholder Ganz created and supported a system of campaign finance disclosure that was not honest and far from transparent.”