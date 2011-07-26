Is This the Latest Addition to the Lower East Side’s Growing Gallery District?

Artnet’s Twitter feed is saying that Steven Harvey Fine Arts will be opening a space next door to Half Gallery on Forsyth in the Lower East Side’s ever-expanding cluster of galleries. Bowery Boogie, which closely monitors the changing storefronts in the neighborhood, mentioned that sheets of brown paper were recently placed in the windows at 208 Forsyth, indicating the imminent arrival of a new business (the storefront is pictured to the left).

The gallery currently has one location on the Upper East Side. It was founded in 2007. They represent 11 artists including Bill Rice and Anne Harvey and have works by Elaine de Kooning, Fairfield Porter and, of all people, Robert De Niro.

The gallery has yet to break this news on their web site. No word on an opening date.