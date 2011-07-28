MoMA Announces Ticket Price Hike

The Museum of Modern Art announced today that it is raising the price of its adult admission from $20 to $25, effective Sept. 1.

MoMA’s increase matches the hike that the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced earlier this year. However, the Met’s ticket price is a suggested donation.

Prices for student tickets at MoMA are going up, as well, from $12 to $14, and a one-year individual membership, which provides free, unlimited access to the museum will climb from $75 to $85.

In a statement, MoMA cited “escalating costs in virtually all aspects of operating the museum” for the price hike.

Above, The Observer offers a brief chart of the cost of the admission at various New York art museums. (Note: the admission prices for the Met, Brooklyn Museum, Museo del Barrio, Studio Museum, Bronx Museum, and Queens Museum are suggested donations.)