Senate hearing to examine MVC problems

TRENTON – The recent problems at the Motor Vehicle Commission have prompted the Senate to schedule a hearing next week.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee will convene Thursday at the Lodi Municipal Complex in Bergen County to take testimony on service reductions and computer failures at the MVC.

A computer crash earlier this month prompted criticism from Democrats, and the long waiting times for customers in Bergen County prompted calls from Republicans for MVC to take steps to alleviate that problem.

