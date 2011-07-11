Spike Lee to Reprise Role as Mookie in New Film

Spike Lee began tweeting this morning about “THE NEW SPIKE LEE JOINT” starting its first day of shooting (to which the director concluded, “Awwwwwwwwwwww Sheeeeeeeeeeeeet”). Presumably, that film is Red Hook Summer, which Blackfilm.com reported would be about an Atlanta transplant spending the summer in Red Hook. Apparently in the film, Mr. Lee will be reprising his role as Mookie from his masterpiece, 1989’s Do the Right Thing. If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don’t Rise, his follow-up to the Hurricane Katrina documentary, When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts, was released last year, but the director’s last feature film was 2008’s severely under-appreciated WWII drama, Miracle At St. Anna.

There aren’t any real plot details yet for Red Hook Summer, but we like to think that Mookie is no longer delivering pizzas in Bed Stuy. Maybe he owns a cool old warehouse in Red Hook where he works as a sensitive ariste? Or perhaps he makes films? Either way, we’re excited for what Mr. Lee has in store.