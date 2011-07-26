Weprin Tries to Re-Focus Race on Medicare, Social Security

Ninth Congressional District candidate David Weprin will spend today touring senior centers and talking with votes about Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security in Queens.

The campaign stop comes on the heels of yesterday when his opponent, Republican businessman Bob Turner, received a big boost after being endorsed by former Mayor Ed Koch. Koch has said that the primary reason to vote for Turner is to send a message to Barack Obama and the Democratic Party over Israel.

Weprin’s campaign bills the event as a chance for the Assemblyman “to meet with seniors and discuss the need to protect Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. David Weprin will be a strong voice for New York’s seniors as he stands up to Washington Republicans’ efforts to slash Medicaid and end Medicare as we know it.”

Weprin is clearly trying to steer the conversation back to the social safety net, particularly as it relates to seniors, an issue that his campaign believes Turner is vulnerable on. Turner has dismissed these charges, and said that he too would vote against cuts to the programs, even over the objection of members of his own party.

And if Turner nabbed a big fish yesterday in Koch, Weprin will be in Queens with many, many smaller fish, of the kind that his long history in Queens politics gives him access to. Joining the former Assemblyman on the trail today are State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, State Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi, and New York City Councilmember Karen Koslowitz.