AFL-CIO endorsements expose federation’s internal divide

Moments after a contentious endorsement conference during which the AFL-CIO failed to endorse three of its own, members of the trades unions attending the meeting turned their backs and walked out the door.

The endorsement snubs of Democratic Senators Steve Sweeney and Donald Norcross and Republican Assemblyman John Amodeo, all trades union members who voted in favor of a recent pension and health benefit reform bill that the state’s public employee unions opposed, labeled the AFL-CIO as out of touch and “irrelevant,” charged William Mullen, President of the of the New Jersey Building and Construction Trades Council, and AFL-CIO member.

Mullen accused the AFL-CIO of surrendering to a small faction of members whose sole goal was revenge for the controversial vote.

But while Mullen’s comments focused on the endorsements, he and others say the failure to endorse the three union members, each with a strong record of union support, exposed a longstanding rift within the organization that goes far beyond one vote.

“There are different philosophies there between the building trades and the public employees,” Mullen said. “Our agenda is to put people to work, it’s to grow the economy and make it attractive for business to come here to grow here. I don’t think the public workers share that.”

The AFL-CIO brings together public and private sector unions from the trades, education, government workforce and private industry. The state organization is made up of hundreds of locals representing over one million workers.

Traditionally, the federation has supported its own and has even posted a list of more than 600 members that have been elected to local county and state public office. That lists includes Sweeney, Norcross and Amodeo.

But with so many disparate jobs represented, parochialism often rears its head, as it did during the convention when some members questioned whether others truly belonged.

“It was pretty ugly,” said one source who attended the conference but requested to remain anonymous for fear of running afoul of union leadership. “You had people questioning whether someone else’s job was really ‘labor,’ you had people questioning the constitution that requires a two thirds majority for a union endorsement and you had people who were just pissed off at everyone.”

The AFL-CIO was created in 1955 by the merger of the American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations. The CIO was actually born 17 years earlier out of a dispute between members of the original AFL over whether to unionize along craft lines or industrial lines. The AFL favored organization by trade, such as carpenters, while a faction within the organization, dubbed the Committee for Industrial Organization, favored organization by all members of an industry, such as automobile workers. Disagreements from the start caused the AFL to expel the CIO member unions in 1938. Those unions formed the Congress of Industrial Organizations.

Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo, a member of the electrical workers union who voted against the pension and health care bill and so received the AFL-CIO endorsement said in some way, the original disparities between the two still exist.

“The building trades and public sector locals operate differently,” DeAngelo said. “The hard part is we don’t know each other’s worlds and we don’t understand each other.”

DeAngelo said at times the sides don’t understand what’s important to the other.

“There are a lot of things we do differently,” he said. “One example is seniority. We don’t have that in the trades, but it’s very important to public employee unions. We respect it but we don’t understand it.”

Hetty Rosenstein, state director for the Communications Workers of America stood by Thursday’s endorsements, but nevertheless agreed that the trades and other unions often operate in different worlds.

“The ability of the trades to completely understand the attack on collective bargaining I think is a factor,” Rosenstein said. “They don’t collectively bargain, they have a hiring hall. They don’t go to the table.”

That difference as much as anything else is what put the trades at odds with other unions over the pension bill, she said, and what cost many Democrats their endorsements.

“The labor movement is built on collective bargaining and it’s a sacred issue to us,” she said “Some people understood that and others did not.”

Some in the labor movement say the internal dispute marginalizes labor, while others, including AFL-CIO President Charlie Wowkanech , say it’s just family being family.

Norcross falls in the first camp.

In an interview after the endorsement conference, the slighted senator likened the split within the AFL-CIO to the fissure opening between the traditional Republican Party and the Tea Party, which was on display in Washington D.C. earlier this week during the debate over raising the debt ceiling.

Tea Partiers have often found themselves at odds with less conservative Republicans and as was the case In Delaware, where U.S. Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell beat a less conservative Republican, have taken them on in primaries.

The problem, says Montclair State Political Scientist Brigid Harrison , is eventually the party becomes cannibalized.

“The unions are working against Democrats when the reality is they may actually pave the way to a more objectionable alternative,” Harrison said. “The Tea Party is doing the same thing nationally. You listen to the rhetoric that they are ‘going to get these Republicans in the primary’ and really all they are doing is helping to get Democrats elected.”

But Rosenstein disagrees with the analogy. Collective bargaining is the hallmark of the labor movement and protecting it should be job one, she said.

“This was really a very obvious issue,” she said. “(The pension and benefits reform) vote was about collective bargaining and it denied the right to collectively bargain healthcare – the core of our contract – to 550,000 people. “Taking the position that people who voted for that should not get a labor endorsement is not an extreme position it’s a pretty moderate position.”

As for what’s next, that may be the one thing on which all members of the federation agree. The differences within the union have been around since the start and will always be present they say. Asked if the disagreements could one day lead to a split, members say it’s not in the cards.

“If we do we are going to get picked off and separated,” said DeAngelo. “There is strength in numbers and solidarity.”

Rosenstein also said a split will never happen.

“Right now our position on this is that people who voted against collective bargaining cannot get a labor endorsement and the people who stood with us do have to get our support. So that’s what we did. I don’t know that we have to do something more right now. This is Democracy. There is a constitution. So

I don’t know that it means there is a question of what to do next.

AFL-CIO, President Charlie Wowkanech refused to comment for this article, saying he had no interest in negative stories about labor.