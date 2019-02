TRENTON – Gov. Chris Christie’s office announced he will travel to Hillsborough Wednesday morning for a bill signing and press conference.

The Doyle Farm in Hillsborough was the site of the scheduled bill signing last Thursday that was postponed after the governor, who has asthma, was taken to the hospital after having difficulty breathing.

Christie was at Somerset Medical Center for about eight hours before being released, and he returned to work at the Statehouse Friday.

http://www.politickernj.com/49871/comella-governor-fine