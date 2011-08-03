‘Imbecile’ Thieves Fail to Fence Famous 1,000-Pound Statue

A trio of thieves ditched a $1 million bronze statue by the Canadian artist Jean-Paul Riopelle in the woods of Quebec yesterday, where it was recovered shortly later. The thieves had presumably stolen La Défaite with the intention of melting it down, but were caught in the act by a security guard and, The Globe and Mail estimates, overwhelmed by the resulting media attention following the theft.

“These guys were imbeciles. They were certainly not professionals,” said Simon Blais, an art gallery owner and Riopelle expert in Montreal. He said it would have been close to impossible to unload an artwork of that bulk and weight [1,000 pounds]. “You can’t smuggle it. You can’t put it on a plane.”

Their tactic rather eerily resembles the advice Det. Mark Fishstein of the NYPD gave me last week when I asked him the best way not to be caught after you’ve stolen a work of art: “Throw it away!”