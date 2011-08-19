Law & Order Now On DVD… All of Law & Order

Just in time for Christmas shopping for your favorite shut-in who doesn’t get TNT and isn’t interested in any of CBS’s crime procedurals, the entire run of Law & Order will available on DVD November 8 in a mega-box set of 104 discs. This may be the most valuable document available of how practically every New York-based working actor got his or her start, but we’re a bit dispirited that we can’t save some money and just buy a box set of the Angie Harmon-as-ADA years. She was so tough!
ddaddario@observer.com :: @DPD_