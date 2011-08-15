Quinn Denounces Turner’s Mosque Ad: ‘Let’s Have Some Things in Our Lives Be Sacred’

﻿﻿﻿Republican congressional candidate Bob Turner’s first television ad — which shows images of the World Trade Center buildings on fire during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — is drawing criticism.

City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, a Democrat, was in midtown to speak at an international conference on fire fighter safety.

When asked about the ad, Quinn told the Observer nobody should use images like that for politics.

“Look, I don’t think elected officials or people who are running for office should use the tragedy of 9/11 for political gain.” Quinn said. Read More