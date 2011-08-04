RWJ Hamilton receives 300k to combat hospital readmissions

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton has received a $300,000 grant to help combat hospital readmission due to chronic illness.

The hospital has partnered with Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Greater Mercer County on the program, which will focus on patients who are at least 60 years old and suffer from congestive heart failure and-or diabetes and at least one other chronic condition.

Patients will work with a “Transition Coach” for four weeks after a hospital discharge who will ensure they receive education and support for dealing effectively with their illness. The coach will focus on ensuring doctor appointments are kept, doctor instructions are followed and medication schedules are complied with.

“The goal is to improve the quality of life for our patients and to help them become more engaged in the management of their own healthcare,” said Joyce Schwartz, vice president of quality at RWJ Hamilton and director of the project. “We believe our patients can learn those skills from the coach so that they can navigate the complex healthcare system we have in this country. Ultimately, less time in the hospital is better for the patient and their caregivers.”

The program will include one hospital visit, one home visit and three follow-up phone calls.

The two-year grant comes from the Robert Wood Johnson foundation and is one of nine projects funded under the foundation’s New Jersey Health Initiatives Program.

Nationwide, about 20 percent of hospitalized Medicare patients are readmitted within 30 days at a cost of $17 billion per year, according to a 2009 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.