The Closing: A Timeshare Backyard; Concrete Union Still on Strike; Finally, a Boatel

Only in Manhattan. The Participation Agency brings you the Lower East Side timeshare backyard. [Gothamist]

More people are leaving New York State now than any other time in the past three decades. [NY Times]

Concrete workers union continues talks in an attempt to end its walkout. [Crain’s]

HGTV real estate commentator is jumping coasts from San Francisco to New York City. [The Real Deal]

CIM Group buys out one Drake Hotel holdout while the last one is still “at least $20 million apart.” [NY Post]

Boatel drops anchor in that Williamsburg-by-the-Sea, the Rockaways [Curbed]

A New York mortgage broker will spend 60 months behind bars because of sub-prime mortgage fraud. [The Real Deal]

The High Line project has inspired other U.S. cities to renovate railways into park space. [NY Times]