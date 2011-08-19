When Will Foursquare’s Relentless Onslaught of New Features End?

Monday it was lists. Tuesday it was photos. Wednesday it went global. Thursday it was events. Friday it was deep data.

As Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley said back in April, the focus for 2010 and the beginning of 2011 was on scaling the company’s backend and staff so that it could handle its rapidly growing user base. ” A big part of the last year was just spent keeping things up and running. You remember Twitter went through all those problems, we’re not out of the weeds yet, but we went through all those problems this summer (2010).”

With the basics squared away, a new office on the West Coast and $50 million in the bank, Foursquare is suddenly announcing new features, updates, partnerships and events at a breakneck pace. Just when Betabeat was starting to complain they weren’t doing enough to monetize, boom, they whipped out a whole new spate of daily deal offerings. Not only is the new lists feature drop dead simple and incredibly useful (check out our guide to Silicon Alley), but it seems to have spurred a lot more activity social activity on Foursquare.

The new feature today is aimed at merchants, the small business Foursquare hopes will turn to their specials instead of Groupon or LivingSocial.

Start-ups working in the MoLoSo (mobile-local-social) space, many of whom rely on the Foursquare API, are starting to get the same jitters Twitter developers felt back in 2010.