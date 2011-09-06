Observer Observer Logo
Five Floors of Classic Yorkville Luxury Living… at $2 M. a Floor

While The Observer isn’t sure that in this “Age of After-Madoff” there are many Upper East Side doyennes looking for a new spot to host their fellow Laura Ashley-lovin, Talbots-wearin,’ gin-sippin,’ ladies who lunch, Douglas Elliman is apparently much more confident than us, and to prove it they’re asking for $10 million from one of them who might have eyes for the classic beauty of a Yorktown townhouse.

Especially a lady with an elevator fetish…

You see, this townhouse is (according to the listing) the “only single family house with elevator on Upper East Side.”

History!

Not only that, the house also offers a gym with a sauna and a steam room, a “guest wing,” a healthy sized back yard plus porch and a location “near parks and private schools” (no desirable public school districts for this townhouse).

So if you’re a Madoff-surviving, Met Board-membering, Nan Kempner wannabe with cash to burn for millions of dollars per floor, take a look!

