N.J. FAA workers’ back-pay effort advances

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Some 650 state-based workers for the Federal Aviation Administration may receive back pay after a Senate committee approved a bill to do so, Sen. Frank Lautenberg said on Friday.

The Senate Appropriations Committee released the Transportation Housing and Urban Development bill that includes funds for the FAA workers who were not paid because they were furloughed due to a partial FAA shutdown in July.

The full Senate must now approve the appropriations bill.

The hundreds of workers who would be affected work at the FAA Tech Center near Atlantic City.