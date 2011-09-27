Observer Media Group Launches GalleristNY

Tomorrow the Observer Media Group will launch GalleristNY.com, a spin-off of Observer.com.

GalleristNY will be dedicated to the comprehensive coverage of the New York art world, in The Observer‘s irreverent house style.

“With much of the art world fully engaged in the digital community, we thought this was the perfect time to launch a site that speaks to art-lovers and those engaged in the business of art,” said Elizabeth Spiers, editor of The New York Observer. “We’re excited to offer stories about New York City art in a new stand-alone platform.”

GalleristNY.com will be overseen by Observer culture editor Sarah Douglas. The editor of the site will be Observer reporter Andrew Russeth.

“GalleristNY.com will allow us to create daily, in-depth coverage of art in New York and, often, around the world, with stories on artists, curators, collectors and auctioneers,” said Ms. Douglas, who joined The Observer in May after six years as staff writer for Art+Auction magazine and its affiliated website, Artinfo.com.

Art events, openings and parties will be a mainstay of the site, and the intelligent journalism and incisive commentary of The Observer can continue to be expected—reflecting all aspects of the art world.

“We plan to provide a detailed, sophisticated chronicle of the New York art world,” added Mr. Russeth, who joined The Observer’s staff in July.



