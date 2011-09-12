Social Butterflies Flit into $5.1 M. Half of Broadway Producers UES Duplex

Florence Swinsky is going to need a fleet of moving vans. Ms. Swinsky, the widow of Tony-award winning Broadway producer Morton Swinsky who was behind major productions including Jersey Boys, The Addams Family, Chicago and Spamalot, has just sold the apartment she shared with her late husband at 33 East 70th Street. Literally every inch of their apartment is filled with works of art, large and small.

The couple occupied a duplex the genteel Lennox Hill building. The 11-room spread came on the market in February for $10.2 million, but that was a tad too much space for the buyers, couple-on-the-town Andrew Frankel and Kim Saperstein. According to city records, they purchased the top half of the duplex exactly half the asking price $5.1 million.

Just yesterday, The Times was crowing that combo units were the way to go, but not, apparently, for Mr. Fankel, who works in finance, and Ms. Saperstein. Once they clear out every ledge, mantle, shelf and tabletop of its objects d’art, The Observer reckons there will be plenty of room in the home.

The duplex was listed by Corcoran agents Sharon Baum and Heather Sargent, neither of whom could immediately be reached for comment.

According to a floorplan from their listing, the top floor has a massive 500-square-foot bedroom plus another measuring but 150 square feet. That would be perfect since Ms. Saperstein is about to become Ms. Saperstein Frankel—the two are engaged to be married, according to Mr. Frankel’s office. We see a nursery in the apartment’s future.

The home also boasts a wet bar off the dining room, three bathrooms, and a working fireplace in the living room, pretty much what you would expect for the Upper East Side. It is an area the Frankel Sapersteins know well, he living at nearby 200 East 72nd Street and she the even nearer 30 East 71st Street.

Correction: Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this post misstated the price as $5.6 million. The Observer regrets the mistake.