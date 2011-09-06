Tax payment, filing deadlines extended due to Irene

TRENTON – Taxpayers in New Jersey will get a break on meeting deadlines as a result of Hurricane Irene.

The state reported today that the New Jersey Division of Taxation will extend tax payment and filing deadlines for individuals and businesses whose operations were disrupted by the hurricane. Taxpayers who qualify will include businesses and individuals located in New Jersey, and both in state and out-of-state businesses with operations in the state. Businesses with operations in other states hit by the storm may also qualify for relaxed deadlines, according to the Treasury Department.

Taxpayers who can’t make normal deadlines because of the storm now have until Oct. 31 to file quarterly tax payments that would have been due on Sept. 15.

In addition, deadlines for any tax filings that were due on or after Aug. 27 have been extended retroactively until Oct. 31.

Covered filings and estimated payments include those for individual income tax, corporation business tax, sales tax, inheritance tax, estate tax, partnership and other business taxes administered by the Division of Taxation.

The federal Internal Revenue Service is offering similar relief for businesses and individuals located in the disaster areas, those whose tax records are in the disaster areas, and relief workers.

The Treasury Department reported that state rules won’t necessarily conform exactly with IRS rules. For more information on the IRS rules, see: http://www.irs.gov/newsroom/article/0,,id=245001,00.html

In New Jersey, individuals and businesses that previously received an earlier filing extension until Oct. 17 will now have until Oct. 31 to file returns. Businesses that previously obtained a filing extension to Sept. 15 also have until Oct. 31 to file their returns.

Nonresident taxpayers with a filing requirement in New Jersey who are in Presidential Disaster areas in other states also have until Oct. 31 to file any nonresident tax returns that are due during the extension period.

Taxpayers who receive a billing notice from the Division should call the Division’s Customer Service Center at the number listed on the notice to explain their circumstances. For more information, call (609) 292-6400 or e-mail the Division at https://www.state.nj.us/treas/taxation/contactus_tyttaxa.shtml