11 Art-Related ‘Open House New York’ Events Happening This Weekend

The annual Open House New York weekend arrives this Saturday and Sunday. Across the city, administrators of many buildings and sites that are typically off limits to the public will swing open their doors. One can visit the Automated Vacuum Collection System that sucks up the garbage of Roosevelt Island residents, canoe the still-being-cleaned Gowanus Canal and tour the newly revitalized Fresh Kills landfill–once the world’s largest–in Staten Island.

Many spaces that are regularly open to the public organize special events to coincide with OHNY. And many spaces are rich with art offerings. Forthwith, our 11 picks for Open House events involving art.

Edward Hopper Studio at New York University

1 Washington Square North, Manhattan, Sat., Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Edward Hopper, the master painter of uncomfortable, discomfiting domesticity, lived in a fourth-floor space at this address with his wife Jo from from 1913 until his death in 1967. NYU has preserved the space, which still holds many of the artist’s tools and furnishings.



New School Art Collection

66 W. 12th St., Manhattan, Sat., Oct. 15, 11 a.m.

Silvia Rocciolo, the co-curator of the New School’s art collection, will lead a tour of some of the university’s art, including a 1931 mural, titled A Call for Revolution and Universal Brotherhood, by the Mexican painter Jose Clemente Orozco, which could serve as a fine apéritif for the Museum of Modern Art’s upcoming Diego Rivera mural show.

Salmagundi Club

47 Fifth Ave, Manhattan, sat. and Sun., Oct. 15-16, tours at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., reservations required

Sculptor Johnathan Scott Hartley (1845-1912) founded the Salmagundi Club as a sketch class out of his studio. Over the years it developed into a broader social club, attracting a variety of illustrious American artists as members, including William Merritt Chase and Childe Hassam. Housed today in an 1852 mansion, the club is throwing open its doors to visitors.

Sperone Westwater Building Tour

257 Bowery, Manhattan, Sat., Oct. 15, 11 a.m., reservations required

Legendary New York gallery Sperone Westwater unveiled its new Foster+Partners-designed eight-story Bowery home last year to mixed reviews. (New York Times critic Ken Johnson declared that it was “more toolbox than jewel box.”) Here is a chance to give the space another look.

BMW Guggenheim Lab

Northeast corner of 2nd Ave. and Houston St., Manhattan, Sat. and Sun., Oct. 15-16, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

After hovering in an abandoned lot in downtown Manhattan for more than two months, the Guggenheim’s elegant temporary downtown space, designed by Japanese architecture firm Atelier Bow-Wow, is ending its run this weekend. (The Roberta’s-run cafe will close, too.) There will be meditation and yoga classes this weekend, as well as various lectures and discussions. Closing festivities kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

New York University Institute of Fine Arts

1 E. 78th Street, Manhattan, Sat. and Sun., Oct. 15-16, tours at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., reservations to community.affairs@nyu.edu.

The Upper East Side home of NYU’s Institute of Fine Arts celebrated its 100th anniversary two years ago. This weekend, reservation holders can tour the Horace Trumbauer-designed space, which resides along Central Park.

Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art

338 Lighthouse Ave., Staten Island, Sun., Oct. 16, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Though the Marchais Museum is a bit of a hike for non-Staten Islanders (it’s a 30-minute bus ride from the ferry terminal), people making the trip will encounter the first Himalayan-style architecture ever built in the U.S. Constructed in 1945, it is the work of an American woman named Jacques Marchais, a Tibetan art collector.

New Museum Architecture Tour

235 Bowery, Manhattan, Sat. and Sun., Oct. 15-16, 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., reservations required

Before Sperone Westwater arrived last year, the SANAA-designed New Museum was the lone giant on the Bowery on the Lower East Side, having moved into the neighborhood in 2007. Reservations provide a tour of the museum, which will soon be home to a Carsten Höller slide that will move people throughout the building.

Brooklyn Museum Architecture Tour

200 Eastern Parkway, Sat. and Sun., Oct. 15-16, 11 a.m., reservations required

Visitors will be able to tour “reOrder: An Architectural Environment by Situ Studio,” a new large-scale installation in the museum’s Great Hall, along with members of the Situ team.

Woodlawn Cemetery

Webster Ave. and E. 233rd St., Sun., Oct. 16, 1-4 p.m.

The final resting place of Whitney Museum founder Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, painter Joseph Stella and scores of other important cultural figures, Woodlawn features more than 1,000 mausoleums by an astounding array of major architects. Also of note, recently married artists Deborah Kass and Patricia Cronin just announced that they will be buried here after their deaths, under a sculpture designed by Ms. Cronin.

Grand Lodge of Masons

71 W. 23rd St., Manhattan, Sat. and Sun., Oct. 15-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The secretive Masons are welcoming guests to their Chelsea home this weekend. Though the art angle is, at best, tenuous here, expect lavishly decorated interiors that were restored in 1990.

