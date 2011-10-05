ELEC: lower court ruling on Nordstrom v. Lyon tampers with Commission’s primary jurisdiction

The State Appellate Division has granted its motion to intervene in the case of Morris County Freeholder Margaret Nordstrom v. challenger William “Hank” Lyon in their brutal – and not-quite finished – freeholder fight, according to the state NJ Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC).

The Commission says a Sept. 13 decision by Morris County Assignment Judge Thomas Weisenbeck ruling null and void Lyon’s GOP Primary victory over Nordstrom by fewer than six votes strayed onto ELEC’s legal turf.

The judge ruled that Lyon violated campaign finance laws.

“The lower Court’s ruling has the strong potential to negatively affect the Commission’s legislative mandate of primary jurisdiction, resulting in the public’s and the regulated community’s inability to rely upon the Commission’s uniform administration of the Campaign Reporting Act,’’ said the motion filed on the Commission’s behalf.

“If the lower Court’s ruling stands, it would subject candidates and committees to inconsistent application of the Campaign Reporting Act in enforcement actions dependent upon the forum where the matter is adjudicated,’’ the motion adds.

Nordstrom’s allies prepared a counter argument.

“The Superior Court’s finding were not in error,” said Alan Zakin, the GOP attorney who, on Nordstrom’s behalf, persuaded Weisenbeck to cancel the results of the primary based on Lyon’s campaign finance violations.

The cancellation spawned a special convention last month, which Nordstron won, reversing the primary results – leading ultimately to Lyon’s appeal.