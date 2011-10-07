Morning Links: Kara Swisher Would Like an Invite to Yahoo Executive Meetings

Rumors of Michael Wolff’s demise are greatly exaggerated. [WWD]

Yahoo interim CEO Tim Morse said the media is to blame for the poor outlook for the company, that they’ve been writing negative stories “because they make money out of clicks.” Incidentally, so does Yahoo. AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher report included this sassy parenthetical: “Note to Tim: I don’t know why I am not just invited to these Yahoo gatherings, since it would make my life a lot easier.” [AllThingsD]

As Apple sketches out its future without Steve Jobs, will it make designs to colonize T.V.? [NYTimes]

The CEO of Gannett resigned due to a disability. [Politico]

After leaving the Voice amid budget cuts, Tom Robbins doing “freelance drive-bys” for The New York Times and working on a book. [Capital NY]

News Corp. shareholder group the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, representing £100 B., called for James Murdoch to step down fromt he board yesterday, citing his “significant reputational damage. [Independent]

New York Times shares experienced the largest gain in two years thanks to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s investment. [Bloomberg]