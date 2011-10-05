Southern Jersey prison’s sick leave costs audited

TRENTON – Sick-leave costs at a southern N.J. prison drew the attention of the state Auditor in a recent review of the facility.

The report by the Auditor found insufficient monitoring of sick time at Southern State Correctional Facility in Delmont. Of $2.6 million in overtime costs in 2009, $1.3 million was due to sick time, the audit disclosed.

The prison, which as of the end of 2010 had approximately 2,299 inmates, had $3 million in OT costs in 2010, of which $1.5 million was due to sick time, the audit reported.

The average number of sick days used by the 500 custody employees exceeded 14 days in both years, the audit found. Fifteen days is a years’ allowance of sick time.

According to the audit, the Department of Corrections “did not take a strong stand’’ on reviewing sick time even when a worker exceeded 15 days.

The state audit estimated that if each custody employee used one less sick day, it would save $128,000 per year.

The audit raised other issues, including non-repayment of $23,000 for overdrawn leave time by nine former employees.

In response to the audit, Corrections Commissioner Gary Lanigan said that among other things, the Department will closely monitor sick leave time. Lanigan also pointed out that some employees can use more than 15 days when they have an approved request on file.

Lanigan also wrote that Corrections has updated and will follow its procedures to ensure repayments.