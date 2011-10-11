The Closing: IHOP at The Limelight; Four Year-Old TriBeCa Condo Closes on it’s First Sale; Family Time at ‘Occupy Wall Street’

A poetic look at Brooklyn Bridge Park. [Bloomberg]

Columbus Day meant a day of furiously angry political non-violent protest—err, make that quality family time, down in Zucotti Park. [WNYC]

You were totally correct about what the Limelight shopping area was missing… an offering of international pancakes. [Rea lDeal]

What cyclo-fascists can learn from the folks of “Occupy Wall Street.” [StreetsBlog]

From the “Sign O’ the Times” Files: high-end Italian eateries with Batali lineage are being repossessed by the bank. In Cobble Hill!. [Brownstoner]

Only four years after going on the market, TriBeCa’s V33 sells its first unit. Congrats all around… [Curbed]

If Iron Man, Captain America and The Hulk don’t get their collective act together, it looks like Fifth Avenue might be screwed. [Gothamist]

A former Morgan Stanley hedge fund called PDT will sublet two floors of space from Random House at 1745 Broadway. Best thing we’ve seen today? A hedge fund called “PDT.” (You’re welcome “Occupy” readers). [Crain’s]