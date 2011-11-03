Lost decade report argues safety-net programs needed now more than ever in N.J.

TRENTON – The way N.J. Policy Perspective sees it, the state is reducing “safety net’’ programs at the worst possible time.

The organization’s just-released report, The State of Working New Jersey 2011: The Lost Decade, paints a picture of steep economic losses by middle- and lower-class working people that will take years to make up.

“We’re well aware of efforts by the state to cut a lot of areas,” NJPP President Deborah Howlett said during a conference call today to discuss the report. “We hope this report shows the folly of that.”

Among other things, the report says that during the last 10 years,

* Employment fell from 3.994 million in 2000 to 3.854 million in 2010;

* Joblessness rose from 157,500 in 2000 to 425,700 in 2010, the report said, leaving 2.7 times as many folks out of work by the end of the decade;

“The decade’s been lost,’’ Howlett said. “All of the gains that have been made have now been given back.’’

She said they hope the report provides a “ground-level’’ view of residents’ struggles to make ends meet in New Jersey and the lack of necessary resources available to them.

However, Howlett conceded the Christie Administration’s claims that 51,000 private-sector jobs have been created, but she reiterated that with the loss of manufacturing and public-sector jobs, New Jersey’s unemployment rate continues to be quite high. In September, the state jobless rate dipped slightly to 9.2 percent but 11,000 jobs were lost.

The Administration said today it would have no comment on the NJPP report.

Howlett and NJPP research director Mary E. Forsberg said that there have been $2.4 billion in corporate subsidies over a 10-year period, some of which can be stretched to 20 years, and that the administration is favoring businesses over people.

In addition, Howlett said that a new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that 15 percent of Americans are participating in food stamp programs. In New Jersey, the participation rate is 9 percent. The highest rate is 21 percent, in Mississippi, the report stated.

“What is astounding to me is that New Jersey’s participation rate is growing twice as fast as Mississippi’s,’’ Howlett said.

“Unemployment benefits are running out, and people are finding it harder to cope,’’ she said.

