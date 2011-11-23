More than $10M headed to N.J. for storm-related highway-repair work

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Highway Administration has awarded more than $10 million in grants for reconstruction and repair of state and federal roads in New Jersey that were damaged by Hurricane Irene, Tropical Storm Lee, and flooding in August.

The grants awarded to New Jersey include:

* $7.4 million in emergency relief for damage caused by Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee; and

* $2.8 million in emergency relief for the flooding in August that warranted a federal disaster declaration.

“This funding will help New Jersey rebuild roadways that were destroyed by Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee,” Sen. Frank Lautenberg said in a statement.

Lautenberg serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee that helped secure the funding.

The state’s other U.S. Sen., Bob Menendez, said: “This funding will help continue our efforts to rebuild and recover from the natural disasters that affected New Jersey during the last year.”