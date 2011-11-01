Morning News Digest: November 1, 2011

By Missy Rebovich

Air wars light up LD 7 Assembly landscape

The GOP this week aimed heavy artillery at Assemblyman Herb Conaway (D-7) and Assemblyman Troy Singleton (D-7), trying to brand the incumbents as hardcore taxers and spenders.

“They’re probably too over the top to be taken seriously,” a Democratic source said wearily, decrying the outright misleading context of the pieces.

The Republicans – Mount Laurel Mayor Jim Keenan and businessman Chris Halgas – want to break the strangle-hold Democrats have on the lower house in the 7th and unleashed their mail pieces in time for Halloween, leaving the Democratic incumbents seething. (Pizarro, PolitickerNJ)

Featured Races: One week and one day before Election Day

Cape May and Cumberland: In their fight with state Sen. Jeff Van Drew (D-1), the GOP is trying to get traction with an attack on Van Drew’s absentee ballot application program.

Dems say their massive effort simply caught Republicans flat-footed. The GOP fired off a letter to state Attorney General Paula Dow, demanding an investigation. Democrats responded with their own call for state oversight concerning the affirmation of their application submissions.

The entire South Jersey Democratic Party family is watching the re-election efforts of Van Drew’s running mates: South Jersey brand names Assemblyman Nelson Albano and Assemblyman Matt Milam. (Pizarro, PolitickerNJ)

NJGOP memo: trend against gains for sitting Gov.

The state Republican Party today released an internal memo detailing the history of sitting governors and their midterm won/loss record. Bottom line: since 1963, six seats gained is dwarfed by 84 losses.

“A Governor’s first mid-term election has not been (too) kind to any of New Jersey’s first-term chief executives over the last half-century,” stated the memo, which was authored by NJ GOP spokesman Rick Gorka. “Simply put, despite Governor Christie’s current strong job approval and image ratings, history paints a bleak picture for our Party’s chances to gain any legislative seats on Tuesday.” (Carroll, PolitickerNJ)

Back in the saddle

My press pass had spent the better part of the summer buried deep in my boxy black canvas briefcase; which was sitting on the garage floor at my home, enveloped in a casing of green mold.

The mold was thanks to Hurricane Irene and the rest of the monsoon-like summer season we endured here in the Garden State. The fact that the pass had spent the summer there was thanks to the closing of the news operation I’d worked for the past 16 years, NJN News.

Now I’d need it again, this key to an identity I’d fashioned over more than 20 years of chasing down stories as an accredited member of the media. (Hooker, PolitickerNJ)

Christie to hold Romney fundraiser in NJ

Now that he has given his endorsement, Governor Christie will start generating some cash for GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

Christie is holding a fundraiser for the former Massachusetts governor on Dec. 12.

According to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press, tickets for the event, which is being held at the Hil

ton in Parsippany, range from $500 for general admission to between $2,500 and $25,000 for VIPs.

It is the first fundraiser that Christie has held since endorsing Romney earlier this month. (The Associated Press)

Christie: NJ GOP won’t lose any seats to Democrats

Gov. Chris Christie says Republicans won’t lose any seats to Democrats in the Nov. 8 New Jersey legislative elections.

If his prediction holds true as expected, Christies says it will be the second time in decades that the governor’s party hasn’t lost seats in a midterm election.

Democrat Jim McGreevey was the only governor in 48 years to gain legislative allies in the midterm.

Republicans don’t control either house of the Legislature , Democrats hold a 24-16 lead in the Senate and a 47-33 edge in the Assembly. (The Associated Press)

Christie: Public-private partnership to rescue after-school nonprofit

His austere budgets closed or curtailed an array of after-school programs. Now his connection to a deep-pocketed education advocate may help restore them.

On the day that New Jersey After 3, the only statewide underwriter of after-school programs, was to shut its doors after losing state funding, Gov. Christie announced at a news conference Monday that a public-private partnership was being established to save the nonprofit organization

A key savior would be the billionaire hedge-fund manager David Tepper, who recently founded a group that is going up against teachers’ unions to push Christie’s proposals for overhauling the education system. Tepper will contribute an undisclosed sum, Christie said. (Katz, The Philadelphia Inquirer)

Gov. Christie, family tough it out during night spent without power in Mendham

Candles, board games and frozen pizza cooked outside on a gas grill. That’s how Gov. Chris Christie and his family coped when the power went out at their Mendham home during the weekend snowstorm.

The Christies’ home was one of more than 700,000 without power in New Jersey on Saturday night, and the governor said they toughed it out as the needle dropped to 47 degrees in their house.

“We stayed home. We built a fire,” he said at a Statehouse press conference today. “There was a lot of reading going on. There was some board game playing. There was some card playing that went on.” (Megerian, The Star-Ledger)

Christie likes response by two utilities

Gov. Chris Christie says the state’s utility companies aren’t dropping the ball this time.

The governor praised Jersey Central Power & Light Co. and Public Service Electric & Gas Co. for making adequate progress returning power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses knocked offline by the weekend storm, with Morris and Bergen counties the hardest-hit areas.

Christie said the peak number of utility customers without power “was nearly 750,000,” but the number of locations without lights, and in many cases heat, had been reduced to 380,000 by Monday morning. (Jordan, Gannett)

Gov. Christie ready to help troubled Rutgers University athletic department

Gov. Chris Christie has told Rutgers University officials he’s ready to help the athletic department respond to the string of defections that have weakened the prestige of Big East Conference and threatened the future of the state university’s $58 million sports program.

Last week, West Virginia joined Pittsburgh and Syracuse in announcing they were leaving the Big East Conference for more lucrative pastures. Because the abrupt departures tarnish the competitive luster of the Big East big television contracts and other deals Rutgers relied upon when deciding to pump millions into its football program may be hard to come by in the future. (Renshaw and Luicci, The Star-Ledger)

Sweeney: Merit pay for schools, not teachers

The leader of the state Senate said he won’t stand in the way of a bill introducing merit pay into classrooms, so long as it singles out schools, not individual teachers, for achievement.

Senate President Stephen M. Sweeney told The Associated Press a merit pay bill that rewards schools for exceeding educational expectations could be debated before the Legislature recesses for the winter holidays.

However, the South Jersey Democrat said he won’t consider a merit pay proposal for teachers because of the politics involved in giving individuals bonuses. Similarly, he said a bill removing seniority protections for veteran teachers wouldn’t be considered. (Delli Santi, The Associated Press)

Candidates: Legislative District 2

Judging solely by commercials, press conferences and campaign releases, the 2nd District pits the forces of Satan against, well, the forces of Satan.

Democratic Sen. Jim Whelan resorts to “gutter politics,” his challenger claims. Meanwhile, Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina, who is looking to take over the Senate seat, is charged with profiting “at the expense of our kids.”

Like leaf blowers at 10 paces, the partisan duel drowns out the thoughtful, community-spirited observations the two slates of candidates offer one-on-one about Atlantic City and environs. (Tyrrell, NJ Spotlight)

Legislative District 8

Robert Edward Forchion Jr., aka NJWeedman.com, is perhaps the most colorful candidate for a New Jersey legislative seat this year. At the very least, he’s the only one to have mailed marijuana to a governor.

Forchion is running to represent the 8th District in the Assembly, although he now lives in California.

This is ironic because the 8th District’s other high-profile candidate, nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis, who owns a home in Medford, was tossed from the Senate ballot because he was voting and living part-time in California until 2009. State law requires senate candidates to live in the state for four years prior to running for office. (Nurin, NJ Spotlight)

Candidates: Legislative District 21

The line between the Republican incumbents in the 21st District and their Democratic challengers is quite clear.

The Republicans are solidily behind Gov. Chris Christie’s efforts to move the state forward, and the Democrats say the governor is going about it all wrong.

The race for Senate pits Republican incumbent Sen. Thomas Kean Jr. against Paul Swanicke.

In the Assembly race, incumbent Republicans Jon Bramnick and Nancy Munoz face Darren Young, the Libertarian from Summit, and Democrats Bruce Bergen and Norman Albert. (Daigle, NJ Spotlight)

Legislative District 30

Bruce Springsteen may sing, “Down the shore, everything’s all right,” but thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, voters in the mostly ocean-hugging 30th are humming a more Dylanesque refrain: “The times they are a-changin.'”

The newly reconfigured 30th now comprises parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties. Avon-by-the-Sea, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Brielle, Lake Como, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights and Wall Township all made the move from the 11th. Also added were Point Pleasant and Manasquan, formerly of the 10th. Only Farmingdale, Howell and Lakewood remain of the former 30th. (Bonamo, NJ Spotlight)

Candidates in the 35th District debate solutions to flooding

The Republican running for state Senate in the 35th District said he is opposed to using state funds to relocate property owners in areas along the Passaic River that routinely flood, drawing a sharp distinction between himself and his opponent.

“We have to engineer ourselves out of the problem,” said Ken Pengitore,

who is running against state Assemblywoman Nellie Pou, a Democrat, for the seat. “Buying up houses and moving people doesn’t solve the problem.” (Clunn, The Record)

Battle lines drawn on aid for troubled mortgages

Sen. Bob Menendez and Rep. Scott Garrett are both from North Jersey and both are chairmen of subcommittees that regulate housing finance.

The similarities end there, however, and their competing approaches in recent days to the slumping mortgage market provided yet another example.

They took opposing sides on the plan President Obama announced last week to help “underwater” homeowners, for example. Democrat Menendez said he’d called for it first, while Republican Garrett is working to legislate the government out of the mortgage business. (Jackson, The Record)

Environmental agency endorses state economic growth plan

The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is wasting little time endorsing the objectives of a draft blueprint proposed by the Christie administration for targeting economic growth in New Jersey.

In a document posted on the agency’s website outlining goals for the “next generation of environmental management,’’ the department several times cited the State Strategic Plan unveiled earlier this month as helping to achieve those objectives. (Johnson, NJ Spotlight)

State seeks to transform waste into fuel

New Jersey’s residents generate more waste per capita than nearly any other state, and energy regulators are looking at different plans on how to turn more of that waste into renewable energy.

Gov. Chris Christie’s administration has proposed tightening incentive and rebate programs for the solar industry but at the same time indicates a willingness to free up funding help for biomass projects.

Christie’s draft Energy Master Plan says agricultural and forest residues along with municipal and industrial waste “are underutilized resources that can be used to fuel power plants.” (Jordan, Gannett)

EPA grants Clean Air Act petition to improve air quality in New Jersey

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted a petition on Monday submitted by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to limit sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from a Pennsylvania power plant that are adversely impacting air quality in Warren, Sussex, Morris and Hunterdon counties.

The first single-source petition the agency has granted will require the Portland Generating Station in Northampton County, Pa., to significantly cut its SO2 emissions within three years, with a portion of those cuts happening by the end of the first year, EPA spokeswoman Enesta Jones said. (Staff, Gannett)

Former Gov. Corzine’s Wall Street firm under investigation; hundred of millions of dollars in question

Regulators are investigating whether hundreds of millions of dollars are missing from client accounts at a Wall Street firm run by former Gov. Jon Corzine, a federal official said tonight.

MF Global Holdings, a large commodities brokerage firm Corzine took over last year, filed for bankruptcy protection yesterday. In federal court papers, company officials said the European debt crisis had put the firm billions of dollars in debt.

Federal regulators learned of the discrepencies in MF Global’s client accounts while monitoring the firm’s books as the company spiraled into bankruptcy. Those accounting discrepencies helped doom a last-minute deal to sell part of MF Global to another company. (Megerian and Heyboer, The Star-Ledger)

Where do New Jerseyans feel safe? N.Y., Atlantic City, poll says

New Jersey residents feel safest in Atlantic City among three of the state’s urban destinations for leisure activity.

Although there have been two recent fatal carjackings in a casino parking garage there, residents said they would feel slightly more secure at the Shore resort than in Philadelphia or in Garden State cities known for their recreational options, a recent poll shows.

But given their druthers, they would feel even better crossing into Manhattan. (Farrell and Vargas, The Philadelphia Inquirer)

Emergency rooms: Not for everybody?

Common wisdom in the healthcare industry: emergency room visits represent the biggest cost to hospitals. Then why is Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton mounting a marketing campaign to pull patients into its ER? Its recently announced 15/30 pledge promises a medical evaluation within 15 minutes of arrival and an exam within 30.

Robert Wood Johnson is hardly alone. Hospitals across the state are expanding their emergency departments and striving to cut waiting times to compete for patients. (Fitzgerald, NJ Spotlight)

Governor applauds EPA decision against Pa. power plant

The governor’s office applauded today’s decision by the Environmental Protection Agency that a Pennsylvania power plant must reduce emissions into New Jersey.

“The EPA made clear that harmful emissions from a Pennsylvania coal-fired power plant will not be tolerated,” Gov. Chris Christie said this afternoon. (Mooney, State Street Wire)

Homestead Benefit and Senior Freeze application deadline extended

The state today extended the deadline for this year’s Homestead Benefit and Senior Freeze applications by one week to Nov. 7, due to the freak snowstorm that deluged much of the state on Saturday.

“Gov. (Chris) Christie has approved the new deadline for these property tax relief programs because of Saturday’s rare October snowstorm,” Treasurer Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff said in a statement. “New Jerseyans who lost power or can’t travel safely will get the extra time they need to file.” (Hassan, State Street Wire)

North Jersey Developmental Center audit finds problems with overtime, staffing

A state audit of the Department of Human Services’ North Jersey Developmental Center determined that a great deal of overtime was paid out, and the Center also had problems with proper staffing.

The audit issued today found “certain weakness” in the Center’s payroll, mainly that numerous employees are receiving overtime and some shifts at the North Jersey Developmental Center aren’t adequately staffed. (Hassan, State Street Wire)

Valerie Huttle glad after-school program saved, questions Christie’s timing

The assemblywoman whose save-NJ After 3 press conference was postponed by the weather conditions this morning expressed some gratitude that Gov. Christie has made moves to keep the program afloat, but cast doubt on his timing.

Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, (D-37), Englewood, said in a release this afternoon that she was relieved that the after-school program will remain open, but she questioned much of the decision-making behind the public/private partnership created by the Christie administration. (Mooney, State Street Wire)

Kempner to host dinner with Biden

MWW founder and presidential fundraiser Michael Kempner will host a $10,000 per plate fundraiser with Vice President Joe Biden.

The dinner is scheduled for November 15

A year ago, Kempner, who is listed on the invitation as the Democratic National Committee’s Deputy Finance Chair, hosted President Obama and his wife for dinner along with about 50 supporters, bringing in about $1 million for the party’s election coffers. (Isherwood, PolitickerNJ)

Christie’s boast intensifies GOP efforts in at least two legislative districts as Dems yawn

Christie allies reluctantly admit they’re preparing to bid goodbye to Assemblyman Dominick DiCicco (R-4), the would-be South Jersey Senate star turned legislative redistricting casualty.

But the party is determined to pick up either Hawthorne Mayor Rich Goldberg (running for an Assembly seat in LD 38) or Mount Laurel Mayor Jim Keenan (running for a seat in LD7), or both. (Pizarro, PolitickerNJ)

Opinion

Christie should prefer to have Democrats control Legislature

The Legislature will likely remain in Democratic control after next Tuesday’s legislative elections. Governor Christie probably will be perfectly content with the outcome.

Here’s why: The Democrats will remain Christie’s foil, the easy target to blame for standing in the way of his crusade, and the will of the people that hired him to upend the encrusted, corrupt status quo of Trenton.

Christie is great at deflecting blame, and he won’t be able to do that as much if his muzzled Republican minions run the executive and legislative branches. No more “do-nothing” Democrats to mock. Property tax hikes would be solely a Republican responsibility. (Stile, The Record)

A portrait of a man in charge

It was a made for television moment.

As Gov. Chris Christie stood before the cameras and reporters Monday to talk about the weekend snowstorm, he wasn’t always speaking to them.

“I know that if you’re without power today, Thursday seems like a long time from now, which is why we’re working to give the utility companies additional resources to get the situation resolved as quickly as possible considering the challenge,” Christie said about the projected date for some residents to get power back. (Schoonejongen, Gannett)

