Pallone extols Bank of America for surcharge ‘retreat’

TRENTON – U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ6), of Long Branch, on Tuesday said he welcomed the decision by the Bank of America to not charge consumers a $5 surcharge for using its debit cards, adding that he hoped the bank’s decision will prompt other banks to avoid implementing such fees.

“Charging customers a $5 monthly fee for simply using their debit cards to make everyday purchases would amount to a surcharge on working people,” Pallone said. “It would be an unwarranted charge for those who can least afford it. I’m glad to see that the Bank of America backed away from the planned fee.”

Pallone wrote to the president of the Bank of America on Oct. 7, urging him to back away from the $5 monthly fee for those with less than $20,000 in their bank accounts.

He said the bank’s president took home nearly $2 million in compensation in 2010 while the bank recorded more than $13 billion in revenue for the second quarter.

“The Bank of America obviously realized they made the wrong decision to impose the fees. Let’s hope that other banks learn the right lesson from the BoA’s retreat,” said Pallone.