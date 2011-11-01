Senate OKs $15M for Gateway Tunnel

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After it moved out of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Sept. 21, a bill that includes at least $15 million for Amtrak to begin design and engineering work on the Gateway Tunnel project has been approved by the full Senate, Sen. Frank Lautenberg said Tuesday.

In a joint statement with fellow Sen. Bob Menendez and Senators Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand of New York, which is expected to also see the benefits since many Garden State residents travel to New York City for work, Lautenberg praised the passage of the spending bill. The senators said the project will help create jobs, ease transportation gridlock and help revitalize the region’s economy. The Gateway project concept came about after the Access to the Region’s Core tunnel, better known as ARC, was scrapped by Gov. Chris Christie.

“The Gateway Tunnel is critical for New Jersey commuters and the economy of our state and the entire region,” Lautenberg said in the statement. “The existing tunnel is more than a century old and not capable of adequately servicing our region’s growing number of transit riders.

“This funding will allow Amtrak to begin moving the Gateway Tunnel project forward to create jobs, increase access to commuter trains, and bring America’s first real high-speed rail project to New Jersey and the Northeast Corridor.”

Schumer said, “Building our mass transit infrastructure is vital to the long-term economic competitiveness and growth of our metropolitan region. The fact that even Amtrak is working to make this happen shows how important it is to the region’s job growth and economic future. This proposal is a positive step in the effort to cover a gaping hole in our cross Hudson transportation system,”

Menendez, New Jersey’s junior senator, said, “People crossing the Hudson River are facing outrageous tolls, traffic jams, and train service that is getting less and less reliable. The Gateway Project will add enormous capacity across the Hudson and also pave the way for true high speed rail for the entire region. This will create jobs now and unlock enormous economic opportunity in the future.”

Gillibrand said the Gateway project will help provide the engine – figuratively and literally- to get the national economy humming again.

“Investing in our transportation infrastructure is critical to our nation’s long-term economic viability,” said Gillibrand, who serves on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “There is no doubt, we must expand high speed rail to connect more travelers, workers and businesses, create new construction jobs immediately and provide an economic engine to fuel our growth for the long term by relieving congestion and increasing the reliability of service.”

Christie cancelled the ARC tunnel project about a year ago, citing projected cost overruns, but has been open to the proposed Gateway project.

The Gateway project is expected to increase capacity by 65 percent and will have more NJ Transit and Amtrak trains coming into and out of New York, It will also expand intercity and high-speed rail access on the Northeast Corridor.

During peak hours, the number of NJ Transit trains going into New York would increase from 20 to 33 per hour, in addition to adding eight additional Amtrak trains during that period. The new tunnels would connect to the new Moynihan station as well as to a new Penn Station South that is connected to the existing New York Penn station, which has reached its capacity