Stellato leads Bergen’s Democratic rebound, as Wiz and Oliver drop in for Gordon

WOOD-RIDGE – Democrats in Bergen County hit the skids last year, but the new party chairman put that all to rest. Even for a funeral director, putting it to rest was not easy.

Chairman Lou Stellato’s candidates came out strong, locally and statewide, including death-match combatant state Sen. Bob Gordon (D-38), of Fair Lawn.

From the Route 17 catering hall stage, Assembly Speaker Sheila Oliver (D-34), of East Orange, shouted, “Bergen County, you did the darn thing! You did it!”

Stellato told the crowd gathered in state Sen. Paul Sarlo’s (D-36), of Wood-Ridge, back yard, “Tonight we win, and we win big.” The new chairman led the D’s to victory in cakewalk LDs 36 and 37 and the LD38 gentleman’s brawl. He swept four county races, and helmed local victories in Paramus, River Edge, Oakland, Tenafly, New Milford, North Arlington, and a partial win in Fair Lawn.

Stellato credited Sarlo’s 60-plus percent victory as pulling the four county positions through: county clerk, two freeholders, and county surrogate.

The fiery Sarlo said, “(Gov.) Chris Christie’s policies were wrong for Bergen County.”

Democratic Party Chairman John Wisniewski told the crowd, “Chris Christie was saying that it would be a status quo election and that that would be history.” With a one-seat gain for Democrats, Wisniewski said of the governor, “He’s all coat and no tail.”

Gordon also poked at Christie’s downplayed expectations: “Not much of a party in Drumthwacket tonight.”