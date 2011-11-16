Wednesday: Shopping for a Cause

As deeper chills loom, you’ve been looking at your wardrobe with growing consternation. You have plenty of fall staples, but have you enough winter wear? As the big freeze is upon us, you’ll need to stock up on cold weather gear. You could, of course, head to Barneys and power shop, but why not make your spree a little more enjoyable, and charitable to boot? Tonight you’ll join fellow fashionistas at the VIP preview of Fashion for Action, a massive designer sale and silent auction benefiting Housing Works. You’ll sip cocktails (mulled wine season is here! Burp) with the likes of Thom Browne, Rachel Roy and Patricia Clarkson—and maybe stumble upon the perfect winter coat. And while you’re draping yourself in a divine stole, perhaps, you can pat your fur-clad back knowing that you’re helping provide housing for people living with HIV. Congratulations, you!

Fashion for Action VIP Preview, the Altman Building, 135 West 18th Street, 6:00 p.m. Tickets, from $150, available at http://www.housingworks.org/events/fashion-for-action/f4a-buy-tickets.