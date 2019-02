TRENTON – A bill has been introduced to allow a parent to make a gross-income tax deduction for some expenses of a child in a non-public school.

Assemblywoman Caroline Casagrande, (R-12), Freehold, introduced A4370, which would permit a deduction of $1,000 for each dependent child.

The allowable expenses would include items such as tuition, computer software, textbooks, certain kinds of school supplies, and more.

The bill has been referred to the Assembly Education Committee.