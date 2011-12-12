Governor files nominations with Senate

TRENTON – Governor Christie today filed the following nominations with the State Senate. The Governor’s nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the State Senate. The Governor also today filed a notice of intent to nominate one Superior Court judge.
Nominations
Attorney General
Nominate for appointment the Honorable Jeff Chiesa, Esq. (Branchburg, Somerset)
New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority
Public Member
Nominate for appointment Harry J. Harchetts (Toms River, Ocean)
Rutgers University Board of Trustees
Public Members
Nominate for reappointment Dominick J. Burzichelli (Gibbstown, Gloucester)
Nominate for appointment Andrew S. Berns (Parsippany, Morris)
New Jersey Institute of Technology Board of Trustees
Public Member
Nominate for appointment Lawrence A. Raia, P.E. (Saddle River, Bergen)
Mercer County Board of Taxation
Public Member
Nominate for appointment John W. Hartmann, Esq. (Lawrence Township, Mercer)
New Jersey Cultural Trust Board of Trustees
Public Member
Nominate for appointment Carol C. Cronheim, Ph.D. (Lambertville, Hunterdon)
Nominate for reappointment Bette Daniele (Edison, Middlesex)
Medical Practitioner Review Panel
Physician Seat
Nominate for appointment Lesley Ann Fein, M.D. (Morris Plains, Morris)
New Jersey Hospital Association Representative
Nominate for appointment Linda Fortunato Sieglen, M.D. (Princeton, Mercer)
NOTICE OF INTENT TO NOMINATE
Superior Court
Nominate for appointment the Honorable Paula Dow, Esq. (Maplewood, Essex)