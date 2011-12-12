Governor files nominations with Senate

By

TRENTON  – Governor Christie today filed the following nominations with the State Senate. The Governor’s nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the State Senate. The Governor also today filed a notice of intent to nominate one Superior Court judge.

Nominations

Attorney General

Nominate for appointment the Honorable Jeff Chiesa, Esq. (Branchburg, Somerset)

New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority

Public Member

Nominate for appointment Harry J. Harchetts (Toms River, Ocean)

Rutgers University Board of Trustees

Public Members

Nominate for reappointment Dominick J. Burzichelli (Gibbstown, Gloucester)

Nominate for appointment Andrew S. Berns (Parsippany, Morris)

New Jersey Institute of Technology Board of Trustees

Public Member

Nominate for appointment Lawrence A. Raia, P.E. (Saddle River, Bergen)

Mercer County Board of Taxation

Public Member

Nominate for appointment John W. Hartmann, Esq. (Lawrence Township, Mercer)

New Jersey Cultural Trust Board of Trustees

Public Member

Nominate for appointment Carol C. Cronheim, Ph.D. (Lambertville, Hunterdon)

Nominate for reappointment Bette Daniele (Edison, Middlesex)

Medical Practitioner Review Panel

Physician Seat

Nominate for appointment Lesley Ann Fein, M.D. (Morris Plains, Morris)

New Jersey Hospital Association Representative

Nominate for appointment Linda Fortunato Sieglen, M.D. (Princeton, Mercer)

NOTICE OF INTENT TO NOMINATE

Superior Court

Nominate for appointment the Honorable Paula Dow, Esq. (Maplewood, Essex)

Governor files nominations with Senate
Filed Under: New Jersey Politics, new jersey politics